Maine orders more vaccines; New Hampshire OKs nursing help

A look at coronavirus-related developments around New England:

MAINE

State health officials say they've ordered tens of thousands more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has placed an order for 17,075 vaccine doses with federal authorities, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.

The order is the fifth in a series of vaccine requests that state officials will file in the coming weeks and represents the maximum number of doses available to Maine for new vaccines, the agency said.

The order is expected to arrive early next week and will comprise of 8,775 doses from Pfizer and 8,300 doses from Moderna.

Combined with prior orders, Maine expects to have enough doses to vaccinate about 81,850 people in the first four weeks of distribution, officials said.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Gov. Chris Sununu has issued an executive order authorizing certain military service members and emergency medical technicians to temporarily work as licensed nursing assistants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sununu, who issued the order Wednesday, said it “provides yet another tool to ensure that health care providers across the Granite State are able to maintain workforce and continue to provide quality care as we distribute the COVID-19 vaccines."

The order followed one he issued Dec. 10 that authorizes certain nursing students to obtain a temporary license.