Maine opening state parks, historic sites for free

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Maine is opening up its state parks and historic sites for free to state residents.

Maine has 48 state parks and historic sites. They will be free from 9 a.m. to closing on Sunday. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says vehicles with Maine licenses plates will be allowed the free entry.

The state advises that the open admission does not apply to Acadia National Park, which is not a state park. It also doesn't apply to a handful of other popular spots in the state, including Allagash Wilderness Waterway, Baxter State Park, Peacock Beach and Scarborough Beach State Park.