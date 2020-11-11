Maine lawmakers plan civic center meeting amid virus spike

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers in Maine plan to hold their first legislative sessions at the Augusta Civic Center rather than meet in the Maine State House as coronavirus cases grow.

The 49,000-square-foot civic center, located not far from the statehouse, is typically used for events such as concerts, agriculture conventions and conferences. It would provide more space than the statehouse, and that would make it easier to observe social distance, a spokeswoman for outgoing Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon told the Portland Press Herald.

The full Maine Legislature last met in March. The top priority for lawmakers will be crafting a new two-year state budget at a time when Maine finances have been stressed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The civic center is owned by the city of Augusta. It's about three miles from the statehouse.

New Hampshire lawmakers took a similar approach in June when they met in the University of New Hampshire Whittemore Center Arena.