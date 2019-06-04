Maine law puts new focus on potential toll of sea level rise

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's coastal communities will have more resources to prepare for rising sea levels under a new law in the state.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill called "An Act To Help Municipalities Prepare for Sea Level Rise" that is an attempt to tackle the problem head on. Sea level rise jeopardizes Maine communities because of effects such as beach erosion and damage to infrastructure such as sea walls and roads.

Democratic Rep. Lydia Blume of coastal York proposed the bill. The proposal states that it amends Maine laws about coastal management to direct state, local and some federal agencies to do their work consistent with a "policy of encouraging the assessment of and planning for the effects of the rise in sea level."