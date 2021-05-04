Skip to main content
News

Maine gov lays out goals for recovery plan projects

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor released a proposal on Tuesday that she said would use more than $1 billion in federal money to help the state's economy, job growth and infrastructure recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said the money is from the American Rescue Plan Act, which went into effect in March. Mills said about $260 million would be dedicated to immediate economic recovery projects, such as lowering health care costs for small businesses and replenishing the state's unemployment trust fund.

The plan also focuses on long-term goals, such as attracting and retaining and training workers. It also dedicated more than $540 million to infrastructure goals, such as fixing roads and bridges and building more affordable housing.

Mills said the American Rescue Plan Act money “represents an unprecedented opportunity to address the longstanding challenges that have constrained our state’s ability to thrive over the years.”