Maine food bank raising $5 million for renovation

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine food bank is completing its $5 million renovation of a building that was once a newspaper printing plant.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Good Shepherd Food Bank has planned a grand opening ceremony for the renovated facility Sept. 26.

The plant had shuttered in 2013 and had previously served as the Bangor Daily News' printing plant.

Good Shepherd Food Bank purchased the printing plant in 2015 and has since used it to help distribute food donations around the state.

The food bank's president says the renovation will provide additional cold storage space for perishable items such as fresh produce, meat and dairy products. The organization has so far raised $4.2 million of the project's $5 million cost.