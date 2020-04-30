Maine company to make more testing swabs; jobless claims dip

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine company that makes the specialized swabs used for coronavirus testing is ramping up operations with plans for a second location.

The Trump administration is providing funding to Guilford-based Puritan Medical Products through the Defense Production Act to boost its monthly production of the swabs from 3 million to more than 20 million.

Puritan Medical Products, which employed about 300 people in March, is one of the world’s top two makers of the specialized swabs.

The company is working with Eastern Maine Development Corp. “to identify and hire 140 new production workers” for a new location in Pittsfield, said Lee Umphrey, EMDC’s president and CEO, told the Bangor Daily News.

The state has had more than 1,000 cases of the virus and 52 deaths.

In other news related to the virus:

FEWER JOBLESS CLAIMS

Maine labor officials said Thursday that fewer people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week than in the previous six, but levels remain historically high.

About 7,400 people filed, the Maine Department of Labor said. It was the third consecutive week that claims have declined, though the total number of claims remains the highest on record. Continued claims are close to 73,000, the labor department said.