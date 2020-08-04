Maine committee approves Veterans Bill of Rights proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine legislative committee has approved a proposal for a “Veterans Bill of Rights” that promises support for vets in the state.

Democratic Sen. Mike Carpenter proposed the bill, which is designed to help make sure veterans have access to jobs, education, physical and mental health counseling and housing. The Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs unanimously approved the proposal on July 31.

Eleven other states have also proposed similar bills of rights for veterans. One of those states is New Hampshire. Carpenter, who is a Vietnam War veteran, said the proposals are intended to “help them successfully make that transition once they come home.”

The proposal faces votes before the full Maine Legislature.