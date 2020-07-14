Maine city creates committee to review racism, public safety

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The City Council in Maine's largest city has voted to create a committee that addresses systemic racism in public safety.

The Portland City Council made the move after four hours of debate on Monday night. The new committee is set to be appointed in the next few weeks, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The call for the new committee stems from local and national protests about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Floyd died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes. Floyd's death sparked protest around the country, including in Portland.

City Councilors Pious Ali and Kim Cook successfully requested an independent review into the police response to Black Lives Matter protests in June. A city attorney said City Manager Jon Jennings is responsible for ordering the review.