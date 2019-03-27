Maine approves bill designed to protect producers of hemp

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers in Maine have overwhelmingly signed off on a bill designed to make clear that production and sale of hemp-derived food products are allowable in the state.

Democratic Rep. Craig Hickman of Winthrop introduced the bill earlier this year after guidance from state regulators to retailers to stop sales of food products containing the hemp derivative cannabidiol, or CBD.

Hickman's bill is intended to align the definition of hemp in state law with the definition included in the most recent federal Farm Bill. The Farm Bill makes clear hemp is not marijuana.

The Maine House of Representatives approved the bill 116-1, while the Senate signed off by a count of 32-1. The proposal now heads to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for signature. It would take effect as soon as signed.