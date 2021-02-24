Maine, Nevada senators eye expanded rural broadband

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A pair of senators has proposed providing up to $15 billion in matching grants to help expand rural broadband access.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada said Wednesday they are calling their proposal the "American Broadband Buildout Act." They said the grants would be used to help states and state-approved entities build “'last-mile' infrastructure to bring high-speed broadband directly to homes and businesses in areas that lack it."