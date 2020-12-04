Maine Hoops' plan for December games gets blocked out

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A plan by Maine Hoops to begin games this month is not allowed under the state’s coronavirus guidelines, health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said.

Lambrew told the state’s largest organizer of club sport basketball games in a letter Thursday that games may not be scheduled before Jan. 11.

Maine Hoops owner and operator Lenny Holmes has been planning to host games in southern and central Maine for players in grades four through 12 beginning Dec. 18.

Even though his own website calls the competition games, they are effectively scrimmages because all the players are under one organizational umbrella and would be grouped in cohorts of about 40, he told the Portland Press Herald.

Maine Hoops ran over 1,500 games through the summer and fall, Holmes said, operating in the same way it intends to this winter.

In other coronavirus news:

___

THE NUMBERS

The number of new coronavirus cases hovered near 300 again on Friday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 290 additional cases, along with four deaths, on Friday. Again, new cases were reported in all but one of Maine's 16 counties.

The seven-day average of daily cases is 228. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Maine did not increase or decease over the past two weeks, staying at 2.13% from Nov. 19 to Thursday.

State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Maine the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The worst stretch of the pandemic comes as pharmaceutical companies, the federal government and the Maine health department prepare to roll out distribution of vaccines this month.