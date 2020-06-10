Mailman delivers 'little piece of happiness' to graduates

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mail carrier is delivering personal congratulations to high school graduates.

Joshua Davis knows what it's like to have a teenager whose senior year suddenly was turned upside down by the coronavirus. His message: Go get 'em, graduates!

Davis wrote letters to at least a dozen Jackson teens whom he knows on his route or have a graduation yard sign, MLive.com reported.

“Let me assure you of this, your accomplishments have not gone unnoticed,” one of the letters said. “You are our future and I look forward to hearing about your future endeavors. Good luck and best wishes. Sincerely, your mailman Josh.”

Davis' son was a senior at Western High School in Parma. He said he wanted to deliver a "little piece of happiness in this whole thing.”

“They never got to say goodbye to some of their friends that they’ve grown with for 13 years," Davis said of the interruption to the school year back in March. "That was their final day, it’s just a hard thing to fathom.”