Mail delivery resumes for New Hampshire prison inmates

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Corrections has resumed mail delivery to prison inmates with new safety equipment in place following concern about sick inmates and staff elsewhere.

Incoming mail was held for about a week. The move was prompted by reports from correctional facilities in Ohio, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania about inmates and staff becoming ill after coming into contact with unknown substances.

The department said Wednesday all staff handling U.S. mail and packages are now provided with personal protective equipment. The mailroom staff also have been trained in new procedures for processing mail and packages.