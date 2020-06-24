Maher's appointment to as regents' CEO formalized

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Board of Regents on Wednesday formally appointed Brian Maher as its next chief executive officer.

Board members voted unanimously to appoint Maher, who leaves June 30 after five years as superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District.

“I am confident that we can do really good things for the state,” Maher told the regents at their board meeting.

Maher said he has already been talking to people about the public university system and looks forward to building relationships. He will begin his new job July 6.

The regents oversee six public universities, including the South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and South Dakota School for the Deaf.

A Nebraska native, Maher started his career in education teaching mathematics, computer science and physics. He was named Nebraska’s superintendent of the year in 2015.