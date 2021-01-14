Madrid digs way out of post-storm garbage, damaged trees CIARÁN GILES and BERNAT ARMANGUE, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 2:40 p.m.
1 of7 A gardener inspects a damaged tree at the botanical garden in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. With piles of ice and snow still covering most streets of Madrid, the Spanish capital has begun grappling with the problem of garbage piled in the streets and thousands of trees and branches littering many sidewalks and squares. Madrid city on Thursday estimated Storm Filomena caused 1.4 billion euros in damages. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID — (AP) — With piles of ice and snow still covering most streets of Madrid, the Spanish capital began Thursday grappling with the problem of garbage piled in the streets and tens of thousands of trees and branches blocking the pavement less than a week after Storm Filomena.
The Madrid city government estimated on Thursday that Filomena caused at least 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in damage.
Written By
CIARÁN GILES and BERNAT ARMANGUE