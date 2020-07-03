Madison police arrest suspect in fatal motel shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police have arrested a 19-year-old man in shooting death at a motel, authorities announced Friday.

The Madison Police Department said its Violent Crime Unit arrested the Madison man Thursday night on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dembo Jammeh. The suspect was being held in the Dane County Jail awaiting a court appearance Friday.

Jammeh, 18, was found just after 8:30 p.m Tuesday in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn and died later at a local hospital, according to police and the medical examiner's office.

Police said the shooting, which they believe deliberately targeted the victim, remains under investigation.

Jammeh was the city’s fifth homicide victim of the year. A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday.