'Mad scramble': Unlikely places stocked Idaho virus supplies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho government officials spent $162,500 at a women’s clothing store called Fantazia Apparel in Los Angeles last spring. Another $8,500 went to specialty beer maker Clairvoyant Brewing in Boise. A producer of theatrical effects fluids in Tennessee called Froggy’s Fog received $15,000.
A public records request by The Associated Press showed just how far and wide the state ranged and what odd partnerships formed as officials scrambled to obtain personal protective equipment for medical workers as the coronavirus began spreading across the U.S.