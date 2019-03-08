Machete, hatchet found in car of Hamden man, police say

Hamden resident was arrested in Westport on March 6.

WESTPORT — A machete, knife, and hatchet were found in a Hamden man’s car that was found running and unoccupied, police said.

On Oct. 23 around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to North Ridge Road on complaint from someone who saw a car operating recklessly on the Merritt Parkway, and then followed the car as it exited and later turned onto North Ridge Road.

Officers located the car at the end of the street, running and unoccupied with the window open, police said. Officers saw a glass smoking pipe on the arm rest and fresh damage to the car’s tire rims, police said.

The driver, identified as Benjamin Zuckerberg, 30, was found in a nearby house and appeared under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, police said. Police searched Zuckerberg’s car and discovered drug paraphernalia and multiple-edged weapons under the driver’s seat, including a 20.5 inch machete, a 6.5 inch knife, and a hatchet. In the trunk, police found a spring loaded switchblade knife with double sided 3.5 inch blades, police said.

Police submitted a warrant for Zuckerberg’s arrest. On March 6, Westport officers went to Woodbridge, where police detained Zuckerberg on the outstanding warrant.

Once at Westport headquarters, Zuckerberg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of weapons in a vehicle. He was released after posting $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on March 14.

