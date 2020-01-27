Mac & Chili Challenge serves up classic bites

Longtime Westporters Stephen Carpentieri, owner of Dunville's, and his parents Joseph and Roz meet a new customer at The Great Mac & Chili Challenge on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the SoNo Collection mall in Norwalk, Conn. less Longtime Westporters Stephen Carpentieri, owner of Dunville's, and his parents Joseph and Roz meet a new customer at The Great Mac & Chili Challenge on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the SoNo Collection mall in ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Mac & Chili Challenge serves up classic bites 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

NORWALK — A new venue served a classic menu Sunday afternoon when the Great Mac & Chili Challenge took place in the new SoNo Collection mall.

Around 2,000 people bought tickets that aided Food Rescue U.S. for the sixth year in a row. In exchange, a variety of tasting and judging made for a fun and filling afternoon.

There were close to 20 restaurants represented and unlimited sampling available, with prizes awarded for the best of the best.

“It’s the younger sister event to the New England Chowdafest,” said founder Jim Keenan, calling the location a win-win for introducing so many new visitors to the newly opened mall. The event had been previously held at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

There were other advancements, too, including new digital voting via cellphones.

“It’s fun because everybody votes and the kids love it too, especially the mac and cheese,” said Mary Ellen Keenan, who co-chairs the event. “I love seeing the little kids get excited about it.”