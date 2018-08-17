MU Health Care may buy hospitals in Mexico, Jefferson City

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — MU Health Care is in talks to buy two mid-Missouri hospitals that are currently in a health system owned by St. Louis-based SSM Health.

The two organizations are discussing transferring ownership of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Jefferson City and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico.

CEO Jonathan Curtright said if the deal is completed patients in Jefferson City and Mexico will have access to more care locally.

MU Health said in a news release Thursday if the negotiations are completed, it also would take over outpatient, home care, hospice and medical group locations throughout the region.

The talks are in the early stages, and a final decision likely won't be available for several months.