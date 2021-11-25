MSU suspends fraternity after student's death

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — In the wake of the death of a Michigan State University student last weekend, the school and the Pi Alpha Phi national organization have suspended the school's chapter of the fraternity.

The student, identified as Phat Nguyen, died early Saturday at a residence off campus. An autopsy was conducted but the Office of the Medical Examiner at Sparrow Hospital said the cause of death would not be determined until toxicology results are completed in six to eight weeks. Authorities have said alcohol consumption may have been a factor and shortly after the incident the East Lansing Police Department said its officers had responded to the scene where four people were “passed out,” including one who was not breathing.