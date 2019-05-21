M3.8 quake shakes Eureka region of north coast

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a small part of the Northern California coast was shaken by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake.

The small quake occurred at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday and was centered in wilderness 13 miles southeast of Eureka.

Several hundred people in Eureka, Arcata, Fortuna and other local communities reported the shaking as light or weak, according to the USGS.