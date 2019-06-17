Lummi Tribe launches effort to save southern resident orcas

Shots from the Center for Whale Research's tracking of the new orca baby, L124. She is believed to be the calf of L77. (Photo from Jan. 14, 2019) Shots from the Center for Whale Research's tracking of the new orca baby, L124. She is believed to be the calf of L77. (Photo from Jan. 14, 2019) Photo: Center For Whale Research Photo: Center For Whale Research Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Lummi Tribe launches effort to save southern resident orcas 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — Members of the Lummi Tribe, along with activists and scientists, launched the Salish Sea Campaign this weekend to save the southern resident orcas and restore their home.

KCPQ-TV reports the campaign calls for an impact study on stressors to the Salish Sea caused by humans. It also wants to end to new stressors like Navy underwater weapons tests until the Salish Sea is healthier.

The tribe says it will measure the sea's health by the number of salmon using 1985 levels as a baseline.

Lummi Nation elder Raynell Morris says, "Our relatives under the sea are telling us they need help."

Orcas seen playing with salmon, teaching young to hunt in Monterey Bay Monterey Bay Whale Watch said, “We got some rare and amazing drone video of killer whales tossing a salmon, playing with it as this type of killer whale only eats mammals.” Now Playing: Orcas seen playing with salmon, teaching young to hunt in Monterey Bay AD:

The Lummi Nation's plan to bring back Lolita the orca was also showcased. The killer whale was captured off Puget Sound in 1970 and taken into captivity.

___

Information from: KCPQ-TV, http://q13fox.com/