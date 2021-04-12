Lummi Nation totem pole making journey to Biden April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 6:18 p.m.
1 of13 Lummi Nation lead carver Jewell James works on the final details of a nearly 25-foot totem pole to be gifted to the Biden administration, Monday, April 12, 2021, on the Lummi Reservation, near Bellingham, Wash. The pole, carved from a 400-year old red cedar, will make a journey from the reservation past sacred indigenous sites, before arriving in Washington, D.C. in early June. Organizers said that the totem pole is a reminder to leaders to honor the rights of Indigenous people and their sacred sites. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A totem pole carved at the Lummi Nation from a 400-year-old red cedar will begin a cross-country journey next month, evoking an urgent call to protect sacred lands and waters of Indigenous people.
The journey, called the Red Road to DC, will culminate in early June in Washington, D.C., The Seattle Times reported.