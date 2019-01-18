Low-flying military plane startles downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A huge military airplane buzzed low over downtown Nashville on Friday, startling the city and its workers in high-rise buildings downtown.

Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee says the plane was making a flyover practice run for his inauguration Saturday, even though the flyover was canceled because the event will be indoors. Lee says it was ultimately the military's decision to make the practice run.

Lee's inauguration Saturday has been moved inside due to weather.

The Tennessee Air National Guard tells WSMV-TV that it canceled Saturday's flyover when the inauguration was moved indoors, but continued with the C-17 military plane exercise Friday.