Lourey out as Walz's Human Services commissioner

FILE - In this March 7, 2013, file photo, Sen. Tony Lourey listens as GOP senators debate over the make up of the board of the health insurance exchange in the bill he sponsored on the Senate floor at the Statehouse in St. Paul, Minn. Lourey, who became Gov. Tim Walz's Human Services commissioner, has resigned just six months after being appointed. The governor's office announced Lourey's resignation on Monday, July 15, 2019, without explanation. He leaves just days after two deputy commissioners announced their departures, also without explanation. less FILE - In this March 7, 2013, file photo, Sen. Tony Lourey listens as GOP senators debate over the make up of the board of the health insurance exchange in the bill he sponsored on the Senate floor at the ... more Photo: Glen Stubbe, AP Photo: Glen Stubbe, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lourey out as Walz's Human Services commissioner 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey resigned abruptly Monday, just days after two deputy commissioners left the agency without explanation.

Lourey said in a resignation letter that the agency needs new leadership, but didn't otherwise explain why he was stepping down.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Lourey's departure in a news release that also didn't elaborate on why. Walz, who appointed Lourey just six months ago, said former state finance commissioner Pam Wheelock would take over as acting Human Services head.

Lourey was a Democratic state senator when Walz, also a Democrat, named him in January to head up the largest stage agency. But Human Services has been under fire for its handling of alleged fraud , data breaches and other administrative problems.

Lourey last week announced that Deputy Commissioners Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson would be leaving the agency , but didn't say why.

About the same time, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that DHS Inspector General Carolyn Ham — placed on leave in March after a critical audit over the agency's tracking of fraud in child care — was still waiting for an investigation to begin.

Republicans had already planned a news conference Monday to talk about turmoil at the agency. After Lourey's resignation was announced, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said the departures showed turmoil at the top of one of the state's largest agencies.

"Minnesotans deserve answers and transparency from Governor Walz about what's going on," Daudt said in a statement.

Lourey's appointment in January wound up costing Democrats a seat in the narrowly divided state Senate when Republicans won a special election to replace him.

Wheelock served as finance commissioner under Gov. Jesse Ventura. She has a lengthy resume of high-profile positions, including as a deputy mayor in St. Paul, a vice president at the University of Minnesota and a top official in the Minnesota Wild's early years.

The Department of Human Services consumes nearly one-third of state spending, or about $13.3 billion in the current two-year budget, to care for the state's vulnerable residents. Only schools get more.