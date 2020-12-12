Louisville native stars in the new Netflix Christmas movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville native Justin Cornwell plays a big role in a new film destined to join the ranks of modern Christmas classics alongside, “A Christmas Story,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Elf,” “The Grinch,” “Home Alone” and “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” — to name just a few.
The fresh addition to your family-friendly seasonal lineup is the hit Netflix original movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” The feature film transports viewers into the “magical, mystical world of wishes and wonders” inside toy inventor Jeronicus Jangle’s (Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker) gadget and gizmos workshop.