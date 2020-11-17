Louisiana widening Interstate 10 in southwestern region

VINTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana is starting work to widen Interstate 10 in the southwestern part of the state, a $152 million project expected to take five years.

The work will widen more than 10 miles of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish to six lanes, from the Texas state line to east of LA 108. Ten bridges will be replaced and widened as part of the project.

Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to Vinton on Tuesday for the groundbreaking ceremony. He said the widening will alleviate congestion and improve road safety on a stretch of interstate where more than 1.6 million tons of freight is carried each year.

The $152 million project will be constructed in three segments. The governor's office said the work is expected to be completed in 2025, depending on weather conditions.