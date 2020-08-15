Louisiana suspect competent for trial in 2018 stabbing death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman facing charges for the April 2018 stabbing death of a man in Alexandria has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Angela Jones, 52, of Alexandria, is charged with manslaughter for the death of Danny Smith, 57.

Jones' defense team has been asking for a sanity hearing to determine if she was competent to move forward with her trial, KALB-TV reported. On Thursday, the court entered into evidence reports from two doctors. After state District Judge Greg Beard reviewed them, he supported the conclusion that Jones is able to move forward with her trial.

A pretrial date is set for Oct. 22.