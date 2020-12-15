Louisiana superintendent: Prioritize vaccine on school staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A day after coronavirus vaccinations began, Louisiana's education superintendent said Tuesday he's asked Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health leaders to prioritize childcare workers and school teachers, staff and bus drivers when divvying up future vaccine shipments.
Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said the estimated 166,000 employees at Louisiana's daycare centers, pre-K programs and K-12 schools are frontline workers who are essential to the functioning of the state.