Louisiana senators worry federal aid could inflate budget MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 1:59 p.m.
1 of3 FILE- In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, Sen. Mack "Bodi" White, R-Central, chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, speaks with Senate financial adviser Sherry Phillips-Hymel ahead of the governor's budget presentation in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana senators Monday, March 22, 2021, opened their latest budget hearings with concerns about using short-term federal coronavirus aid to pay for ongoing services and programs since the federal cash will disappear in later years. “There’s no guarantee we’re going to have this money in the out years,” said White. Melinda Deslatte/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this May 4, 2020 file photo, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne testifies before the Louisiana House Appropriations Committee, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana senators Monday, March 22, 2021, opened their latest budget hearings with concerns about using short-term federal coronavirus aid to pay for ongoing services and programs since the federal cash will disappear in later years. Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget adviser, said the administration believes Louisiana's economy will return to pre-pandemic tax collections in later years, with growth to offset the lost federal aid. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators opened their latest budget hearings Monday with concerns about using short-term federal coronavirus aid to pay for ongoing services and programs since the federal cash will disappear in later years.
Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed using more than $600 million in enhanced federal Medicaid payments to help balance his $36 billion-plus spending proposal for the budget year that begins July 1.
Written By
MELINDA DESLATTE