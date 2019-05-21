Louisiana's 'Obamacare' replacement bill sparks arguments

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Political bickering between Louisiana's governor and attorney general over potential fallout from a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act spilled into a House committee.

Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry are working to show they are responding to the possibility the federal health overhaul and its insurance protections could be thrown out.

Landry, who supports the lawsuit to jettison the federal law, is pushing legislation to start the work of creating a high-risk pool to help people with pre-existing conditions access insurance. The House insurance committee backed the proposal Tuesday.

The Edwards administration's chief lawyer, Matthew Block, told lawmakers the legislation does too little. The governor Tuesday announced a task force to offer recommendations about how to respond if the federal law is overturned.