Louisiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations top last virus surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The number of people in Louisiana hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday reached heights exceeding the state's summer surge of the coronavirus disease, a sobering statistic that mutes some of the excitement surrounding this week's first virus vaccinations.
Dr. Catherine O'Neal, an infectious disease expert at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, said the Baton Rouge hospital admitted the largest number of COVID-19 patients over 24 hours than it's seen in a similar period since July.