Louisiana readying as Tropical Storm Cristobal takes aim

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents are being warned to ready for Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is on track for a direct hit to the state by the weekend.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that state officials are preparing for a storm that the National Weather Service has said could dump as much as 15 inches of rain on the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas over a 48-hour period.

But the Democratic governor also cautioned that the storm's track could shift and everyone in the state should be on alert.

If it strikes Louisiana as expected, Cristobal will drop significant rain on a state expected to already be saturated from previous storms moving across the state this week. But Edwards said the state doesn't expect any risks of levee overtopping.

Cristobal made landfall Wednesday in Mexico, where it was forecast to cause severe flooding before heading into the Gulf of Mexico.