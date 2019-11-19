Louisiana police officer injured in head-on crash with truck

CENTRAL, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a police officer has been injured in a head-on crash with another driver.

A Baton Rouge police spokesman told news outlets that the officer was in her patrol car when she and the other driver, who was in a Ford truck, collided Monday afternoon. Neither suffered serious injuries, but Central Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they did have to use “extrication equipment” to free one of the drivers.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Don Coppola said the officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation. WAFB reports the other driver refused medical treatment.

Central Police are investigating.