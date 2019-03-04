Louisiana police chief recovering from motorcycle crash

DUSON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police chief who suffered minor injuries in a crash says he hopes to be back on the job soon.

News outlets report Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux crashed his motorcycle about 8:50 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 10.

Duson police and Acadian Ambulance responded and spotted the motorcycle in the grass. Witnesses told responders the motorcycle had flipped numerous times and that Boudreaux was ejected.

Boudreaux told investigators he was en route to assist with escorting an annual Mardi Gras Parade in Church Point when the motorcycle began flipping.

Duson police say road conditions were the primary factor in the crash. Police say Oil and fuel deposits from traveling vehicles and moisture on the road makes navigating curves on the entrance ramps dangerous.