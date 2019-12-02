Louisiana motor vehicles office struggling after cyberattack

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Most of Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles branch locations remain closed as state workers continue responding to a cyberattack that hit computer servers two weeks ago.

Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain told The Advocate that 28% of her agency’s 79 locations were up and running, and another six were planned to open Monday.

But she says none of the operating locations are fully functional yet, with license reinstatements still down at most locations.

St. Germain says officials worked through the Thanksgiving weekend on service restorations and the agency is opening offices “as fast as we possibly can.”

A ransomware attack two weeks ago hit several state computer servers. The state quickly shut down network traffic to prevent the spread, and have brought most state offices back online.

