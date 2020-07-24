Louisiana man arrested in infant's death

MOORINGSPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was arrested Friday for the death of his infant nephew, authorities said.

Don Lee Johnson, 21, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the three-month-old child's May 6 death, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Online records did not indicate whether Johnson has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

According to Detective Larry Pierce, the infant died from injuries received several days earlier while in Johnson's care. Johnson had recently moved in with his sister in Mooringsport and often babysat her two children, the three-month-old boy and a five-year-old boy.

They were in his care on May 1 when he is accused of “slamming” the infant down on the couch in a bout of frustration, Prator said. The baby died at the home five days later. He was discovered by his mother, who called 911 and attempted CPR but was unable to revive him.

Medical personnel attributed his death to a traumatic brain injury.