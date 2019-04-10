Louisiana income forecasting stalemate ends after 5 months

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The latest financial stalemate between Gov. John Bel Edwards and House Republican leaders has ended, with the adoption of a brightened Louisiana income forecast.

House Speaker Taylor Barras agreed Wednesday to boost income projections, five months after GOP leaders started repeatedly blocking the improved forecasts.

Wednesday's action gives lawmakers $110 million more in general tax revenue to spend in this year's budget and $119 million more next year.

The increases are slightly less than the Democratic Edwards administration wanted. But the changes jumpstart discussions of how to spend new dollars that economists had repeatedly predicted would arrive in the treasury.

A teacher pay raise already was included in both Edwards' and House Republican leaders' versions of next year's budget. Edwards also wants spending increases for colleges and public safety programs.