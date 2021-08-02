Louisiana hospital brings in outside help for virus surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana's largest hospitals brought in nearly three dozen health care workers from across the country Monday to help treat the ever-increasing number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as the highly contagious delta variant ravages the state.

A Catholic priest and nun blessed the hands of the 33 workers who arrived at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge — including people from Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland and Texas — to help out for at least two weeks. Another team is prepared to rotate in after that if help is still needed.

“We are basically a response organization, and when the resources of state and local facilities are stressed as far as health care response, we come in and can backfill a hospital,” said Stephanie Flood Thomas, a resident of Mississippi and spokesperson for the disaster medical assistance team.

Louisiana reported 11,109 new cases since Friday, with 27 more deaths. The number of hospitalized climbed to 1,984 — seven times the number of COVID-19 patients a month ago. The total number of deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020 surpassed 11,000 in Monday’s newest figures.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, was scheduled to announce Monday afternoon whether he would enact a statewide mask mandate because of the surge, after lifting such a face covering requirement in May. On Friday, the governor said he was “strongly considering” a return to the mask mandate as students begin returning to school this week.

Louisiana has had one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the nation and is seeing one of the country's worst COVID-19 spikes per capita. The number of people who have had at least one dose of the vaccine hit 1.99 million in Monday's figures. The total increased by more than 46,000 since Thursday and pushed the share of the state's population that has started the vaccine sequence to near 43%. More than 1.72 million are fully vaccinated, or just under 37%.

Our Lady of the Lake said it has 155 COVID-19 patients in its facilities, one-third of them in intensive care. The hospital and several others around Louisiana have delayed elective surgeries that require inpatient beds, procedures such as cancer treatments and knee surgeries, because of the coronavirus spike.

Thomas said she recently returned from working at a hospital in Texas, where there was a need for lab techs, nurses, respiratory therapists and a host of other areas of care.

“It’s the entire hospital,” she said. “It’s not just one group of people that are getting sick. It’s the front desk who are getting sick. There are some people who are scared to come to work. Some of the hospitals that we backfilled, they were scared that they were going to get it."

___

Associated Press reporters Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge and Kevin McGill in New Orleans contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.