Louisiana governor: Time for people to acknowledge Biden win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday “it's well past time” for people to accept President-elect Joe Biden's victory, even as most Republican members of Louisiana's congressional delegation refuse to acknowledge the impending change at the White House.
Louisiana's Democratic governor said Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry's support of a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn Biden's election win and throw out millions of votes was “unfortunate." The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit last week.