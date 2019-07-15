Louisiana couple say 'I do' in unique venue despite storm

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Family members didn't let Tropical Storm Barry wash out a Louisiana couple's wedding day.

Their ingenuity led the bride and groom to an unusual wedding venue: the indoor practice football field at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The Daily Advertiser reports Casie Falcon Young and Garland Young Jr. said "I do" Saturday at the 50-yard line.

The field wasn't a hastily found location. The bride's late uncle Lynn Williams had been an equipment manager at UL since 1985. He died in March.

The bride's niece Tori Fontenot says she came up with the idea to hold the wedding on the field because Williams had always brought the family there to take refuge from bad storms. She said he would have done the same for Tropical Storm Barry.

___

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com