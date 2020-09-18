Louisiana company's Mississippi shipyard gains 200-plus jobs

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana-based company will improve its Mississippi shipyard and add more than 200 jobs to build tugboats for the offshore oil industry.

The jobs will be at the 38-acre (15.4-hectare) Gulf Ship facility in Gulfport, according to a news release from the Mississippi Development Authority.

As part of the project, Gulf Ship will retrofit part of the shipyard and improve the waterfront and boat launching system leased from the Harrison County Development Commission.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing help for the launching system and waterfront work.

Gulf Ship, founded in 2006, is an Edison Chouest Offshore company. The parent company is based in Cut Off, Louisiana.