Louisiana: Statewide freeze coming, snow possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State officials are warning people across Louisiana to get ready for freezing temperatures, with an inch or two of snow possible in some areas.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says rain is expected across the state as an arctic front moves through Monday evening. A news release says lingering precipitation behind the front will change to snow late in the evening and through the night.

Officials say light icing on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses may cause hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service says up to an inch of snow is possible in parts of central Louisiana with up to two inches possible across north-central Louisiana. Forecasters say a wintry mix is possible Tuesday morning from Baton Rouge to Washington Parish.