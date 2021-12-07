Louisiana Medicaid contractor search slower than planned

Louisiana’s latest search for contractors to manage the health care services of nearly 1.6 million Medicaid patients is taking longer than expected, blowing past an early November timeline for announcing the contract awards.
The last bid process started by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration for the multibillion-dollar Medicaid managed care contracts was derailed two years ago in a legal dispute. The Louisiana Department of Health has been using emergency contracts to keep the current managed care companies in place while it evaluates new bids.