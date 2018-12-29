Lottery weighing changes to how it picks winning numbers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's Lottery is looking into the possibility of ending live TV drawings.

The Hartford Courant reports that the state Lottery Corporation has notified the state consumer protection agency that it has formed a working group to evaluate how it picks winning lottery numbers.

The agency says among the changes being contemplated by the lottery is ending live television drawings, which have been a staple for more than four decades in the state.

Another option could be eliminating the familiar, ping-pong ball drawing machines used to select the winning numbers in favor of computerized, random number generators.

A lottery spokeswoman told the newspaper that the corporation wasn't prepared to comment. Lottery executives informed employees about the study earlier this month.

The lottery generates $345 million in state revenue annually.

