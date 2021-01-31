Lottery, virus liability, prisons before lawmakers in 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Tuesday for the 2021 regular session that will be conducted differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to certain areas of the statehouse is limited and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will give a televised State of the State address instead of appearing before lawmakers. Legislators plan to meet for two weeks and then take a break to review COVID-19 precautions.
Here are some key issues to watch during 2021 when lawmakers return to Montgomery.