Los Angeles sues US over law enforcement grant conditions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles is seeking an injunction prohibiting the U.S. Justice Department from imposing immigration enforcement conditions on the city in order to receive federal funding for anti-gang programs.

In announcing a lawsuit against the Trump administration, City Attorney Mike Feuer said Wednesday the White House is holding public safety funding hostage.

For two decades states and cities have received grant money to support law enforcement efforts. Los Angeles uses $1 million annually to fund a program that aims to reduce gang activity.

New federal rules instituted last year deny funds to cities such as Los Angeles that use federal resources for criminal justice programs rather than participate in federal civil immigration enforcement.

Feuer says immigration-related conditions imposed on grants are unlawful and possibly unconstitutional.