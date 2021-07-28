Los Angeles passes measure limiting homeless encampments July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 4:37 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a jogger runs past a homeless encampment in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council has passed a sweeping anti-camping measure to remove widespread homeless encampments that have become an eyesore across the city. California is home to more than a quarter of the nation's homeless people, according to federal data, and it has reached a crisis point in many cities. While the crisis is widespread across Los Angeles, a dispute about how to solve the problem has become a flashpoint on Venice Beach recently, where an encampment exploded in size during the coronavirus pandemic. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has passed a sweeping anti-camping measure to remove widespread homeless encampments that have proliferated across the city.
Supporters billed it as a compassionate approach to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces in the city with nation’s second-largest homeless population. Critics say there aren't enough shelter beds for every unhoused person and that the ordinance would criminalize living on the streets.